Marathon County Petsaver: Bella

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A dog with severe allergies is our Petsaver from Marathon County for Thursday.

Shelter volunteers say Bella is a sweet, 1 1/2-year-old Colorado Bulldog.

She is spayed and up-to-date on her shots and will be micro-chipped upon adoption.

Someone has pledged $100 for her adoption so the fee is $75 plus tax.

Bella is being treated for allergies by a vet.

Shelter workers say she is allergic to cats, dust mites and Kentucky Bluegrass.

If you are interested in finding out more about Bella call 715-845-2810 or www.catsndogs.org