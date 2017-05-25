Marathon County Petsaver: Bella - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon County Petsaver: Bella

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A dog with severe allergies is our Petsaver from Marathon County for Thursday.

Shelter volunteers say Bella is a sweet, 1 1/2-year-old Colorado Bulldog.

She is spayed and up-to-date on her shots and will be micro-chipped upon adoption.

Someone has pledged $100 for her adoption so the fee is $75 plus tax.

Bella is being treated for allergies by a vet.

Shelter workers say she is allergic to cats, dust mites and Kentucky Bluegrass.

If you are interested in finding out more about Bella call 715-845-2810 or www.catsndogs.org 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.