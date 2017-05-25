'Red Nose Day' works to end child poverty

Red clown noses were spotted Thursday in central Wisconsin. The goofy trend has people wondering what it's all about?

Red Nose Day is a mission supported by Walgreens to end child poverty.

According to Walgreens, Comic Relief created the promotion in the United Kingdom in 1985. Red Nose Day made its way to the United States in 2015.

Money is raised through the sale of the $1 red noses at Walgreens and through donations.

Proceeds go to charities like Boys & Girls Club of America and Feeding America.

