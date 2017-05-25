KI Mobility donates new wheelchair to Merrill man

A Merrill man who is a member of the National USA Wheelchair Curling Team received a new wheelchair from a Stevens Point company.

Ki Mobility is the sponsor of USA Curling's National Wheelchair team. Company leaders presented the chair to Matt Thums. Seven other team members will also get custom USA themed chairs.

"It is a great honor for our company to be a sponsor. We like to focus on athletes of the United States and those with disabilities who are involved in sports," Ki Mobility President Doug Munsey said.

Matt Thums has used a wheelchair since falling out of a tree stand 11 years ago.

He refuses to let it stop him from enjoying life.

"I kayak, hand cycle and I hunt and I fish--whatever I did before--plus more," Thums said.

The USA Wheelchair Curling Team will take a team of five to the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea, and Matt plans to make the trip.

"That would be great and we are focusing on that," Thums said.