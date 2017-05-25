Homicide charges stand for woman accused of killing stepson

The criminal case for an Oneida County woman accused of killing her 20-month-old stepson will continue.

In court Thursday, Ellen Tran's lawyer tried to get the second-degree reckless homicide charges thrown out.

She claimed there was not enough evidence to connect Tran with that specific crime.

"This is not an issue of 'Was a crime committed,'" said Tran's attorney Amy Scholz. "This issue is 'Was this crime committed.'"

Toddler Avery Edwards died of blunt force trauma to the head last month, according to the criminal complaint.

"The state has presented absolutely nothing in the criminal complaint to show what actually caused the blunt force trauma to the head," said Scholz.

But a judge disagreed.

He ruled there was enough evidence to support the charge, including the known difficult relationship between Tran and the child, and how quickly the boy's condition declined.

"You had an asymptomatic child at 5:45," said Judge Patrick O'Melia. "That's nothing like what could be described at 6:24, when a child is literally dying in the house less than an hour later."

Meanwhile, two domestic violence awareness groups were in the courtroom to show support for the child.

Tran will be back in court June 23 for a preliminary hearing.