Teacher retiring after 44 years in Newman Catholic schools

After more than four decades of walking the halls of Newman Catholic schools, a teacher is calling it quits.

Devery Quandt has worked in various positions at the schools for 44 years, touching many lives.

"He was so cheery and joyful, he was just one of my favorite teachers," said student Gerard Cicha.

For Quandt the classroom was like a second home.

"The time those students come that's when I know I'm at home," said Quandt. "I was so warmly received, and that's what I'll remember the most."

Quandt is ending his career by teaching science and religion classes at Newman Catholic Middle School.

"He was a really nice guy, he always did fun stuff with our class, sad that he's leaving," said student Graham Mayberry.

Memories from his decades teaching sit on his shelves in his classroom.

"It's been very rewarding too," said Quandt. "A lot of the things on the walls and everywhere else come from students, they come from parents, they come from fellow teachers, all the little benchmarks what's happened all along this career."

When classes finish up in the beginning of June, Quandt will close his books and walk down the halls one final time.

"We're all going to miss him," said Mayberry.