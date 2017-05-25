Thursday Sports Report: Wausau West's Brooke Jaworski qualifies for state in 200, 400 meter dashes

Wausau West's Brooke Jaworski ran a time of 53.80 in the 400 meter dash at the girls' state track and field sectionals Thursday, more than half a second faster than the record she set last year at the state meet.

Jaworski also qualified for state by winning the 200 meter dash and will defend both of those titles at the state meet on June 3.

Here are more scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Softball

Horicon 10, Tri-County 0

Thorp 7, Spencer 6

Baseball

Greenwood 9, Port Edwards 2

Loyal 19, Granton 0

Medford 2, Tomahawk 1

Neillsville 15, Whitehall 1

Nekoosa 2, Wisconsin Dells 1

Rhinelander 10, Merrill 4

Weyauwega-Fremont 7, Manawa 0

Soccer

Wisconsin Rapids 0, D.C. Everest 0

Everest wins the WVC title for the fifth straight season.