MPD: Death threat email circulating is a scam

MADISON (WKOW) -- Imagine logging onto your email and seeing a message threatening your life. That's what a number of people in Madison have seen recently, including Abigail Darwin.

Darwin said she received about 50 emails a day and is usually pretty good at figuring out which are spam.

“Normally when you get spam email, it wants you to click a link or download an attachment. But this one didn't.”

She received a message this week; one she couldn't ignore from someone she didn't know.

“I racked my brain, but I didn't know a Stephen Gray.”

“Notice the odd way they put the subject line here. her first name, her last name, her first name, and then her phone number,” said Richard Russell, Darwin's husband.

But that wasn't the only thing strange about the email. When Darwin looked at the message closely, it contained a pretty disturbing message.

The message reads, "Some one (sic) paid me to kill you. If you inform the police or any body (sic), death is promised. Get back to me for details.”

“I was so scared when I opened that email,” Darwin said.

“My first thought was that it was in fact a scam. Because it sounded, for all the world like it was somebody trying to extort money from you, Russell said.

The couple contacted Madison police.

“And then he started telling me that this was a scam and that the Madison Police Department had been getting calls yesterday about the same email,” Darwin said. “It had circulated to other people in the Madison area.”

But Darwin also put out a warning to her neighbors to look out for this particular piece of spam.

“I don't want anybody, not in Madison, not anywhere, to worry like I did and wonder even for one second whether or not it's legitimate or whether or not someone has a hit out on them.”

Police said you should never click on an email attachment from someone you don't know.

And if you receive a suspicious email like that, call the police.