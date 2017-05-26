Egypt: Gunmen attack Christians, killing at least 23 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Egypt: Gunmen attack Christians, killing at least 23

CAIRO (AP) -

The Latest on the attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The German government is condemning the attack against a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt in which 24 people were killed and 25 wounded.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman says the news was being received with "deep sorrow," noting that German is currently hosting a large gathering of the Protestant Church that Coptic Christians are attending too.

Martin Schaefer told reporters in Berlin on Friday that Germany "condemns in the strongest possible terms these kinds of attacks on believers" and grieves with the victims and their relatives.

Schaefer says Germany will cooperate with Egypt "to ensure that things like this don't happen again in future."

12:20 p.m.

Egyptian state TV says 23 people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo.

The report quotes local health officials as saying that the attack happened on Friday while the bus was traveling on the road to the St. Samuel Monastery in the Minya governorate, about 220 kilometers, or 140 miles, south of the Egyptian capital.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

