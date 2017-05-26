Aaron Rodgers gives offensive linemen ATVs - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Aaron Rodgers gives offensive linemen ATVs

Posted:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

The Packers finished day three of organized team activities on Wednesday and Aaron Rodgers felt generous. The 2-time MVP gave his entire offensive line their own ATVs ... well actually he bought them last Christmas but they were delivered on Wednesday.

Rodgers ordered them custom made Polaris General ATVs with their initials and number engraved.

Rodgers gave ATVs to center Corey Linsley, guards Don Barclay and Lane Taylor and tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga .

Two years ago, Rodgers gave his linemen huge TVs, Beats headphones and tablets but ATVs are probably better.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.