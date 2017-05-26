Aaron Rodgers gives offensive linemen ATVs

The Packers finished day three of organized team activities on Wednesday and Aaron Rodgers felt generous. The 2-time MVP gave his entire offensive line their own ATVs ... well actually he bought them last Christmas but they were delivered on Wednesday.

Rodgers ordered them custom made Polaris General ATVs with their initials and number engraved.

Rodgers gave ATVs to center Corey Linsley, guards Don Barclay and Lane Taylor and tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga .

Two years ago, Rodgers gave his linemen huge TVs, Beats headphones and tablets but ATVs are probably better.