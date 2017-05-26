Wake Up Band Battle champions: Mosinee - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wake Up Band Battle champions: Mosinee

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Wake Up Wisconsin crowned its Band Battle champion Friday morning. Coming into the morning, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln scored the most points through popular vote with Wausau East, Mosinee, and Merill following behind. Those points were worth half of the overall score.

Three judges joined Wake Up to round out the voting. UW-Marathon County Band Director Chad Premeau, local musician Brad Emanuel, and WIFC radio host Dave Kallaway weighed in with their choices. Each of them picked a different top overall band which lead to a tie between East, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, and Mosinee.

The judges re-ranked the top-three schools, slotting Mosinee first overall and crowning them the inaugural winners of Wake Up's Band Battle.

