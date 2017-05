Police are searching for a Brown County teen they said has ties to Marshfield.

19-year-old Abbie Marie Knauf was last seen on Wednesday, May 24 around 9:30 p.m. The 5'2", 100 lb. teenager was last seen at her mother's house in the city of De Pere.

Knauf has ties to the Marshfield area. She is considered missing and endangered.

If you have any information, you're being asked to contact the De Pere Police Department or Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers.