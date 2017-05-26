Hobart man sentenced for 13th drunken driving conviction - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Hobart man sentenced for 13th drunken driving conviction

Posted:
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -

A 63-year-old Hobart man convicted of drunken driving 13 times has been sentenced to serve 7 1/2 years in prison.

WLUK-TV reports that Gerald Blasczyk admitted in court Thursday to being an alcoholic.

Assistant District Attorney Peter Hahn urged the judge to impose a harsh sentence, saying Blasczyk needs treatment in a prison setting.

Defense attorney Walter Piel asked the judge for leniency, saying his client's alcoholism comes partially from a culture in northeastern Wisconsin that condones heavy drinking.
Judge Mitchell Metropulos told Blasczyk he was lucky he hadn't killed himself or someone else and sentenced him to the maximum 12 1/2 years, with five years suspended and credit for three years Blasczyk has been in prison while his case worked its way through the courts.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.