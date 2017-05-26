Crash near Antigo leads to seizure of 133 pounds of "high-grade" pot

ANTIGO (WAOW) - A police call about a car stranded in a ditch near Antigo led to officers seizing 133 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana from the 33-year-old Wausau driver, according to a criminal complaint.

Pao Vang was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 10,000 grams of marijuana, a felony punished by up to 15 years in prison. He posted a $20,000 cash bond and was freed from jail Wednesday, according to online Langlade County court records.

The discovery of the pot with a street value of close to $500,000 unfolded about 10 p.m. Sunday with the report of a traffic crash in the ditch near the intersection of North Langlade Road and North Avenue, the complaint said.

A "very disoriented" Vang was inside the car that was loaded with duffel bags. He told officers he was just coming back from week-long vacation with another man. He had been traveling from "over there toward the airport," he told investigators, the complaint said.

After the vehicle was towed, an officer noticed a plastic bag sticking out of one of the bags with what appeared to be marijuana, the complaint said.

A search found 119 vacuum-sealed bags of "suspected high-grade marijuana," the complaint said.