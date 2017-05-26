Milwaukee man dies after smoking synthetic pot - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Milwaukee man dies after smoking synthetic pot

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

A Milwaukee man has died after smoking synthetic marijuana.

According to a Milwaukee County medical examiner's report, 43-year-old Kenneth Taylor's girlfriend called 911 on Thursday after she and Taylor had smoked synthetic marijuana at Taylor's home. She said Taylor fell asleep and became unresponsive. Paramedics arrived but failed to revive him.

Investigators found an empty package of "Dead Man" synthetic marijuana on a table near Taylor's body. The cause of death hasn't been determined pending toxicology tests on Taylor's body, however. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and state consumer protection officials filed lawsuits Tuesday against two Milwaukee stores for selling synthetic marijuana products disguised as potpourri and incense. The medical examiner's report did not indicate where Taylor obtained the synthetic marijuana.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.