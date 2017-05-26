Milwaukee man dies after smoking synthetic pot

A Milwaukee man has died after smoking synthetic marijuana.

According to a Milwaukee County medical examiner's report, 43-year-old Kenneth Taylor's girlfriend called 911 on Thursday after she and Taylor had smoked synthetic marijuana at Taylor's home. She said Taylor fell asleep and became unresponsive. Paramedics arrived but failed to revive him.

Investigators found an empty package of "Dead Man" synthetic marijuana on a table near Taylor's body. The cause of death hasn't been determined pending toxicology tests on Taylor's body, however. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and state consumer protection officials filed lawsuits Tuesday against two Milwaukee stores for selling synthetic marijuana products disguised as potpourri and incense. The medical examiner's report did not indicate where Taylor obtained the synthetic marijuana.