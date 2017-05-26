3-year-old 'doing well' after heart transplant

A 3-year-old Madison boy who recently underwent a heart transplant procedure is "doing well," a Children's Hospital of Wisconsin spokesman said.

Ivan Burger had the operation on Wednesday night and was still sedated Friday morning, the spokesman said in a brief email to WISN-TV.

"Everyone is optimistic," Evan Solochek said.

Burger had a stroke in February and has been undergoing physical therapy sessions using a specially-modified vehicle. Children's Hospital has been using their four cars for the past year and have funding for 10 more. Marquette University engineering students help adapt them for the kids.