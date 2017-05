A small plane crashed Friday just west of the Sheboygan County Memorial Airport.

The red aircraft went down in the area of Willow and Woodland roads and landed upside down, a photo shared by SheboyganPress.com showed.

The Sheboygan Falls Fire Department was called to the scene.

Calls to the airport immediately went to a voice mail system.

Aircraft is red, heavy damage unknown injuries — sheboygan night scan (@shebnightscan) May 26, 2017

Press photographer on scene of #Sheboygan plane crash reports small aircraft came to rest in farm field - possibly upside down — Phillip Bock (@bockling) May 26, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.