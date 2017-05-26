UPDATE: Two men killed in small plane crash in Sheboygan County

Two men were killed when a small plane crashed Friday just west of the Sheboygan County Memorial Airport, according to Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

A witness said she heard a loud engine noise and looked up to see the plane tightly circling, and then it went straight down.

The red Aerotek Pitts S-2A fixed wing single engine plane went down in the area of Willow and Woodland roads and landed upside down.

The identities of the men killed may be released Saturday.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate, but it's expected to be months before they'll know the cause of the crash.

