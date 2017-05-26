Judge orders trial for ex-Antigo school superintendent

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A judge Friday ordered a trial for a former Antigo School District superintendent charged with sexually assaulting a child in Marathon County, according to online court records.

Steven Smolek, 59, is accused of three felonies - child enticement and two counts of exposing genitals to a child - in a January 2015 incident involving a teenage boy, court records said.

No trial date was immediately set after Smolek agreed to give up his right to a preliminary hearing for prosecutors to present evidence to justify the charges, court records said.

Smolek resigned as Antigo's superintendent in June 2013 after spending about a year on the job.

He currently resides in La Crosse where he previously served as assistant superintendent of schools for the Diocese of La Crosse.

The criminal complaint said an app called Skout reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an adult engaged in sexually graphic conversations with someone identified as a 12-year-old boy.

Smolek told Marathon County investigators that he sexually assaulted the 16-year-old boy while living in Mosinee, the complaint said.

Smolek spent 33 years in education, including 19 in the Mosinee School District before taking over as superintendent in Mauston in 2008.

Smolek is free on a $10,000 signature bond.