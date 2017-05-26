New task force in Portage County helps hoarders - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

New task force in Portage County helps hoarders

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Do you know someone who is a pack rat or collector? How about a hoarder?

For  people with that mental disorder, the urge to collect things overtakes their lives and puts others in danger.

"What we're talking about is you walk in and can't see the floor and there is no clear path to the floor or a working bathroom,"  Stevens Point Policeman Tony Zblewski said. 

A new group - called the Portage County Hoarding Task Force - intends to help hoarders and their families. It includes mental health, social services and law enforcement experts.

It's the first such group in central Wisconsin.

"We are hoping to have the professionals meet with the person before they have a medical emergency or a crises situation," Melissa Madlena of the Portage County Health and Human Services Department said.

Zblewski said the task force won't drag hoarders out of their homes. "We just want to have them staying in their place and make sure it is a safe place for them."

If you feel you have a hoarding problem or know someone who does contact Portage County Health and Human Services at 715-345-5350.
  

