WOODRUFF (WAOW) - A 62-year-old pilot escaped serious injury Friday when her float plane landed on Tomahawk Lake and rolled onto its roof, the Woodruff Police Department said.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. and bystanders helped the pilot - a woman - into a boat, the agency said.

The pilot was taken to Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff with minor injuries, investigators said.