Volunteers needed for local veterans van

The Disabled American Veterans Van (DAV) at North Central Health Care in Wausau is looking for more volunteers.

The service picks vets up at different locations around town and transports them to VA hospitals across the state.

"We start anywhere from five in the morning to seven in the morning," said Bill Udulutch, a volunteer driver. "Depending on the first appointment."

Udulutch has been volunteering for seven years. He covers hundreds of miles for no pay, but he says what he gets out of his experience with the veterans is worth more than any dollar amount.

"I never served in the military so this was my way to give back," he said. "Plus my father was a 100 percent disabled from WWII, and I have a brother that served in the Air Force."

He garnered a special relationship with one of the vets he drives: Ed Schubring.

"He was in the hospital," Udulutch said. "He was bored and found out I was there that day, so he called me and asked if I would come talk to him for a couple of hours. I'm sitting there talking to him for over an hour, just socializing, keeping him company."

Schubring cherished the time they spent together.

"Wonderful guy," Schubring said. "Great volunteer."

Additionally, the veteran said the DAV is more than just a convenience - it's his lifeline.

"I wouldn't be here, pretty much that's the answer right there," he said. "I wouldn't be here."

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer, you can call (715) 848-4555.