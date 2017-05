A "coughing spell" caused a semi driver to crash in Waupaca Friday evening, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Department.

It happened on US 10 westbound at Vaughan Road at about 6:30 p.m.

Sgt. Scott Lewis from the Waupaca County Sheriff's Department said it appeared the semi driver had a coughing spell and briefly lost consciousness. At that time the truck left the roadway, took our metal guard rail and slammed into a concrete barrier.

Authorities said the driver was not hurt.

No other cars were involved.

At 8 p.m. lanes were clear.

