Brewers OF Ryan Braun faces longer DL stint for calf injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun will likely miss more than 10 days after he was placed on the disabled list again for a left calf injury.

Manager Craig Counsell said before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks that Braun was examined Friday by the team doctor. The Brewers won't have a progress report for about a week.

It is Braun's second stint this month on the 10-day disabled list for the injury. He had returned on Sunday after spending the minimum amount of time on the DL.

Braun was 0 for 4 on this homestand. His average had dipped to .262.

The Brewers activated right-hander Junior Guerra to take Braun's roster spot. Guerra started against Arizona, making his first appearance since being sidelined by a strained right calf on opening day.