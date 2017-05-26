Friday Sports Report: 10 Area softball teams qualify for section - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: 10 Area softball teams qualify for sectionals

Softball - Regional Finals

Division 1
D.C. Everest 8, Eau Claire Memorial 3
Marshfield 4, Superior 0
SPASH 10, Wisconsin Rapids 0

Division 2
Mosinee 8, Antigo 6 (9 innings)

Division 3
Weyauwega-Fremont 2, Tomahawk 0

Division 4
Marathon 5, Athens 0
Pacelli 11, Auburndale 3
Phillips 16, Flambeau 6

Division 5
Gilman 15, Pepin/Alma 12

