Heavy traffic expected for Memorial Day weekend

State officials are predicting traffic to spike this weekend, as some 700,000 residents are expected to travel more than 50 miles for Memorial Day.

It's one of the biggest travel holidays throughout the entire year.

The state Department of Transportation reports that they will be halting construction projects until Tuesday morning to help with the volume of traffic expected throughout the state.

Capt. Adrian Logan with the Wisconsin State Patrol said that busier highways, along with higher speeds, contribute to deadly accidents.

Logan advises everybody to watch their speed, be mindful of your following distance, and to drive sober.

"We won't be out any more fuller force than what we usually are, but we'll be out there guaranteed," Logan said. "A lot of our crashes occur with people following too closely."

State officials reported that in 2016, ten people were killed in traffic-related crashes during Memorial Day weekend.

The state's Click It or Ticket campaign will also be continuing through this weekend to help promote safer travel for the holiday.