In April Newsline 9 introduced you to Roland Raabe, a toddler that has a rare lung condition that makes it hard for him to breathe. He and his family have moved to St. Louis to remain eligible for a lung transplant.

Friday afternoon the Rosholt elementary and middle schools presented Roland's father with a check for over $6000 to help with anticipated medical expenses.

Additionally, a Go Fund Me page for the family has raised it's goal of $25,0000.