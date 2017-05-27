Retired Wisconsin police dog receives wheelchair

LACROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- A retired police dog who suffers from a genetic condition that's left him unable to use his back legs is enjoying mobility once more thanks to the generosity of strangers.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that Brutus, a retired La Crosse police canine, received a wheelchair this month from Gunnar's Wheels. The nonprofit outfits disabled dogs with wheelchairs at no expense to the owner.

Brutus spent eight years finding drugs, evidence and people while partnered with officer Casey Rossman. The 10-year-old German shepherd retired in May after being diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy, a spinal cord disease.

Rossman feared that his dog wouldn't be able to run again. But now Rossman says Brutus's whole demeanor has changed with his increased mobility and it's given the dog a new breath of life.