MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin attorney has decided to resign, saying an unmanageable workload and a lack of resources is driving him away.

WLUK-TV reports that Marinette County District Attorney Allen Brey is resigning next month. He and other Wisconsin prosecutors have been asking for more resources for years.



The attorney general's office said in a statement to the TV station that nearly all Wisconsin DA offices are struggling with the workload and that if the state doesn't address the understaffing problem, innocent crime victims will suffer.

The Department of Administration put in a budget request last year for 96 new prosecutors.

Gov. Scott Walker wants to provide $3.7 million for salary increases over two years but his budget proposal includes no additional positions.