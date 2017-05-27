Robert J. Parins, first full-time president of the Green Bay Packers, dies at 98

Judge Robert J. Parins, the first full-time president of the Green Bay Packers, has passed away at the age of 98, the team announced Saturday.

Parins died of natural causes on Friday night, according to a press release from the Packers.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy credited Parins, who served as the team's president from 1982-1989, with "creating the foundation for the team's successful organizational structure."

"He had the exceptional foresight to establish the board's committees, build Lambeau Field's first suites and begin the Packers foundation, which is a tremendous legacy of his," Murphy said in a press release.

In addition to his duties as the team president, Parins served on the team's Board of Director's from 1966-1994, before becoming director emeritus.

Parins handpicked Bob Harlan as his successor. Harlan, who led the Packers to prominence in the 1990s, spoke highly of Parins' "leadership and vision for the franchise."

“I really enjoyed working with him. He showed great leadership when he took over the organization at a difficult time,” Harlan said via a press release. “He saw how the NFL was changing and how the Packers needed to change and expand our operations to be competitive and ultimately succeed. He really started a new era for us.”

Parins was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1998