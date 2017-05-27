Bikers talk safety at Tomahawk swap meet

Dozens of bikers from around Wisconsin made the trek to downtown Tomahawk for the annual Wheels in Motion Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet on Saturday.

Organizers of the event said it's a way to kick of the summer tourism season and help local businesses.

With bikers coming from all around the state, safety was on the minds of many as they head into the peak of riding season.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcycle deaths occur 27 times more frequently than any other vehicle out on the road.

Beloit native Nate Cain made the trip up to the Northwoods for the show. He said motorcycle safety hits home for him.

"I've seen it all. I've lost six or seven friends from motorcycle accidents," he said. "It's hard for people to judge motorcycle speeds."

Cain said that he has learned to drive more carefully after seeing how anything can happen when out on a ride.

"My buddy was on a Harley and he was sitting at a light and a lady just creamed into the back of him," he said. "Matter of fact, most of the people that passed away were the best riders I've known."

William Biermann from Prentice said other drivers can act careless around motorcycles.

"A lot of times I ride with my headlight on bright so people are a little more aware of me during the day," Biermann said. "People are zipping in and out."

The NTHSA is asking riders to always drive sober, as 43 percent of bikers killed in 2014 were under the influence of alcohol.