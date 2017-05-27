Wausau community lines streets for Memorial Day Parade

The Wausau community lined Stewart Avenue on Saturday morning in recognition of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country.

It was the annual Wausau Memorial Day Parade, hosted by the Wausau Veterans Committee.

Four area high school marching bands and 30 floats marched the mile-and-a-half route from Marathon Park to River Drive.

Paul Missett from the Wausau Veterans Committee said that the annual celebration is a way for the community to remember America's fallen heroes.

"They're very patriotic in this area and it's quite a welcoming for our veterans to be able to see this and see the support that they get from their community," he said.

"Understanding what was given on [the community's] behalf," said David Mandli from the Wausau VFW. "Hopefully, an appreciation as well."

After the parade, a Memorial Day ceremony was held outside the VFW on River Drive.