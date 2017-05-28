Chippewa Co. Sheriff: 4 dead, 5 injured in crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Chippewa Co. Sheriff: 4 dead, 5 injured in crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) -

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told Newsline 9's sister station WQOW that four people were killed and five others were injured in a crash Saturday evening. 

According to Kowalczyk, a car failed to stop at a stop sign when heading North on County Road 'G' and was hit by a pick-up truck heading West on State Highway 64. He said the identities of the victims were not being released at this time. 

Crews closed 64 from County Road 'D' to County Road 'G' as they investigated the crash.

