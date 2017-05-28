New Jersey nightclub shooting kills 1, injures 5 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

New Jersey nightclub shooting kills 1, injures 5

Posted:
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) -

An early morning shooting at a New Jersey nightclub has left one person dead and five others injured.

Police say officers responded to the unidentified club in Paterson after reports of a shooting around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

They found shooting victims inside and outside the club.

One person was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Hospital. The victim wasn't immediately identified pending notification of family.

Paterson police and the Passaic County prosecutor's office are investigating.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.