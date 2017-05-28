Study finds Wisconsin poverty rate reached new low in 2015 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Study finds Wisconsin poverty rate reached new low in 2015

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A new study shows that Wisconsin's poverty rate reached a nine-year low in 2015.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Institute for Research on Poverty study says the state's poverty rate was 9.7 percent in 2015, down from 10.8 percent in 2014.

Researchers use the Wisconsin Poverty Measure -- created nine years ago -- to calculate the poverty rate.

Timothy Smeeding is a professor at UW-Madison and one of the authors of the report. He says job growth and a decreased reliance on government assistance programs helped reduce poverty. The study found the state added 70,000 jobs between 2014 and 2015.

The poverty level in La Crosse County is at 13 percent while Milwaukee County has a poverty rate of 16.3 percent.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.