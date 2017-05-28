Santana hits first career slam as Brewers beat D'Backs 9-5

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Domingo Santana hit his first career grand slam and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5 on Sunday.

The NL Central-leading Brewers built an 8-1 lead thanks to Santana's blast and starter Jimmy Nelson's 10-strikeout performance over seven superb innings. But, it was almost all for naught.

After Nelson (3-3) departed, Arizona scored four times in the eighth off relievers Oliver Drake and Carlos Torres. With the tying run at the plate, Jacob Barnes forced pinch hitter Paul Goldschmidt to fly out to end the threat. Barnes also worked the ninth for his second save this year.

The late dramatics overshadowed Nelson's dominance. The tall right-hander allowed one run on seven hits, three of them by Brandon Drury.

Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin (4-5) gave up seven runs on 10 hits.