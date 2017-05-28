Business boom returns to Minocqua for Memorial Day

The summer tourism season is underway in the Northwoods, as thousands packed the streets of downtown Minocqua on Sunday.

Business owners in the area said that Memorial Day weekend is the official start to the money making season.

"We're fairly busy during winter too, but it's nothing like summer," said Todd Hasselbacher, manager at Minocqua Brewing Co. "Use the summer to our advantage. Obviously we have a lot of people coming in from different parts of the country."

Hasselbacher added that the majority of the restaurant's revenue comes between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.

For new businesses, like Karen Benck's shop, Jasmine's Boutique, that opened just five weeks ago, Memorial Day weekend success is all the more important.

"Everybody is just starting to come up. They're opening their cabins, they're just getting up here, summer's just beginning," Benck said. "It's the most important weekend of the summer."

Packerland Plus in downtown Minocqua also sees a spike in sales, as many Packers fans from across the country refuse to leave Wisconsin without some green and gold gear.

"They're here one time and they load up on their Packers stuff and head back home," said owner Brian Mrotek. "It's been a great weekend."

State officials report that tourism activity in Wisconsin grew 35 percent in the last six years.