Boating safety for summer in Wisconsin

Boaters around the Badger State are hitting the water for Memorial Day Weekend to get their first taste of summer fun.

Wave Rentals in Minocqua said that rentals for boats and jet skis are on the rise for the unofficial start to summer in the Northwoods.

Safety out on the water is a major concern, as owner Matt Ritchie warns everyone to never put more people on a boat than the capacity will allow.

He also advises everyone to wear their life jackets and for children under the age of 12, it's required.

"It doesn't take much for a kid to go overboard if they hit the wrong wave at the right time," said Ritchie. "It gets pretty windy out there."

According to Adam's County Sheriff, alcohol was the leading factor in boating accidents in 2016. It contributed to 16 percent of deaths.