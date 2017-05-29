Walker honors armed forces with flags at half-staff

With executive order 246, Governor Scott Walker has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday, to honor members of the armed forces on Memorial Day.

Walker released the following statement:

Many of us think of Memorial Day as the official beginning of summer. And while the long weekend is a great chance for us to spend the day with friends and loved ones in the great Wisconsin outdoors, it’s important we remember the true meaning of this holiday. The brave men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces make the selfless decision every day to stand up for our nation’s ideals and protect our freedoms. Every day, but especially today, we remember those who paid the ultimate price for that freedom with their lives. We hold these American heroes in our hearts. We keep them, and their loved ones, in our thoughts and prayers.

Walker joined the Union Grove community Sunday in honoring members of the United States Armed Forces at a Memorial Day Ceremony. He will deliver remarks at Memorial Day Ceremonies in Milwaukee and Madison Monday.