Memorial Day events around central Wisconsin

PHOTO: U.S. Troops and the Flag at half mast
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
As we observe Memorial Day, you may want to head to an event honoring our fallen military members. Governor Scott Walker has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Monday from sunrise until noon in remembrance. Flags should be raised back to full staff at noon.
Many communities are planning Memorial Day observances or parades. Here is a list of the ones Newsline 9 was notified of:
Antigo:
A Memorial Day parade and ceremonies start at 8 a.m. and again at 10 a.m. Monday.
Iola:
The Iola Memorial Day Parade will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, starting from the Iola-Scandinavia High School parking lot and proceeding to Veterans Park on North Main Street, where a service will be held.
Merrill:
Catch the Memorial Day parade from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Catch the Merrill City Band at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
Stevens Point:
A ceremony will be held at 10:15 a.m. Monday at Pfiffner Pioneer Park. Check out the Stevens Point City Band, a variety of speakers and a fly over at 11 a.m.
Wreath laying will begin at 9 a.m Monday at Piffner Park. A second wreath laying ceremony and honor guard will follow at the Casimir Pulaski Memorial monument on Main Street at 9:10 a.m.
Catch a rifle salute at 9:20 a.m. at the Portage County Courthouse.
Wausau:
A Memorial Day ceremony will be held Monday at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau. starting at 11 a.m.