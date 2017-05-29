Memorial Day events around central Wisconsin

PHOTO: U.S. Troops and the Flag at half mast

As we observe Memorial Day, you may want to head to an event honoring our fallen military members. Governor Scott Walker has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Monday from sunrise until noon in remembrance. Flags should be raised back to full staff at noon.

Many communities are planning Memorial Day observances or parades. Here is a list of the ones Newsline 9 was notified of:

Antigo:

A Memorial Day parade and ceremonies start at 8 a.m. and again at 10 a.m. Monday.

Iola:

The Iola Memorial Day Parade will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, starting from the Iola-Scandinavia High School parking lot and proceeding to Veterans Park on North Main Street, where a service will be held.

Merrill:

Catch the Memorial Day parade from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Catch the Merrill City Band at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.

Stevens Point:

A ceremony will be held at 10:15 a.m. Monday at Pfiffner Pioneer Park. Check out the Stevens Point City Band, a variety of speakers and a fly over at 11 a.m.

Wreath laying will begin at 9 a.m Monday at Piffner Park. A second wreath laying ceremony and honor guard will follow at the Casimir Pulaski Memorial monument on Main Street at 9:10 a.m.

Catch a rifle salute at 9:20 a.m. at the Portage County Courthouse.

Wausau:

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held Monday at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau. starting at 11 a.m.