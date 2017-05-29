Police standoff outside of Milwaukee's FBI office ends peacefully

A 60 year old Cudahy man was taken into custody after an overnight police standoff outside Milwaukee’s FBI offices late Saturday night.

St. Francis Police say around 10:00 p.m., a man parked his vehicle outside the guard shack of the building and refused to leave. Officers say the man had a handgun in his waistband and asked to see a female who security later determined was not employed in the building.

St. Francis and Cudahy officers responded to the situation, and a brief standoff between officers and the suspect took place. The man eventually tossed the handgun onto the ground. No rounds were fired by the suspect or the police before the man was taken into custody without incident.

"I commend the officers from our department as well the officers from Cudahy for using great restraint with this individual,” said St. Francis Police Lieutenant Tim Blunt, “They verbally talked to him. It was about an eleven minute standoff between the officers and the individual, and they were able to get him to remove the gun and throw it on the ground. As you can imagine, when you come into the FBI building, they're not going to allow just anybody access. The security guards did a great job, doing the right thing, and challenging this individual."

Blunt says the identity of the 60 year old man will not be released until after he's charged. Those charges expected to come after the holiday weekend.