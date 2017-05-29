Memorial Day to Labor Day "100 Deadliest Days" for teens on the road

The hundred days between Memorial Day and Labor Day tends to be the most dangerous on the road, particularly for teen drivers.

"We see an increase in teenager crashes and fatalities in the summer months just because they're not in school so they have more time to be driving,"

According to a recent study, a third of teens still report texting while driving. Even more alarming, 2 out of 3 teens admit to using apps while driving. Another shows that a third of teens drive drowsy and that a tenth of those teens have fallen asleep at the wheel.

"It's important that parents make sure they educate their kids and make sure that they are aware of what their kids are doing,"

La Crescent teen Kaleb Peterson has only been driving for a little over a year, but he's making a conscious effort to practice safe driving habits.

"Even if I'm late, I still never try to speed because I just kind of feel like that's my own fault," said Peterson. "I could have left earlier, I'm not going to put my life in danger or anybody else's."

Keeping speed down and avoiding distractions are good rules to follow for any driver, but for those with less experience behind the wheel, it's imperative.

"It is very tempting to look at a phone, but honestly for me, I just always keep the phone off and in the pocket when I'm in the car because I feel like it's not so important," said Peterson "It's not just you out there."

For parents, it's never a bad time to talk to your teen about good driving habits to help keep them safe while out on the road. Experts say to be transparent when talking with teens and make an effort to understand and empathize with peer pressure, also to give as much praise for good driving habits as you would reprimands for bad driving habits.