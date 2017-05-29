Three people killed in fiery crash in Walworth County identified

Four people were killed Sunday in separate crashes in Walworth County. In each crash, the vehicle stuck an object and burst into flames.

Three people were killed at 7 p.m. Sunday night when their car hit a tree on Cranberry Road east of Berndt Road in Lyons Township.

When authorities arrived, they found the car fully engulfed in flames.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was eastbound on Cranberry Road at a high rate of speed when it lost control and struck a tree in the ditch on the north side of the road, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver has been identified as 17-year-old Jason Davis, of Burlington. The two passengers were 20-year-old Landen Brown, of Burlington, and 17-year-old Hunter Morby, of Burlington.

Earlier on Sunday, a man was killed when his vehicle struck a metal electrical pole and caught on fire, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at 2:50 a.m. on Highway B west of Saltbox Road in the town of Sharon.

Investigators said a 2012 Dodge Pickup truck was traveling west on Highway B at a high rate of speed when it lost control attempting to negotiate a curve and struck the pole.

He has not yet been identified.