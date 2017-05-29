Going Viral: Artist covers Normandy Beach in 9,000 silhouettes t - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Going Viral: Artist covers Normandy Beach in 9,000 silhouettes to remember fallen soldiers

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
The Fallen 9000 / Facebook The Fallen 9000 / Facebook
The Fallen 9000 / Facebook The Fallen 9000 / Facebook
The Fallen 9000 / Facebook The Fallen 9000 / Facebook
The Fallen 9000 / Facebook The Fallen 9000 / Facebook

You may have seen the photos on social media after 9,000 bodies were stenciled in the sand on Normandy Beach.

A British artist, along with volunteers, covered the beach in an art piece called The Fallen 9000

The project actually took place in 2013, but in honor of Memorial Day, thousands have shared and commented on the photos on social media.

The project was originally created September 21, 2013 for International Peace Day.

The installation only lasted a few hours before being washed away. A team hundreds of volunteers 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.