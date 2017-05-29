Going Viral: Artist covers Normandy Beach in 9,000 silhouettes to remember fallen soldiers

You may have seen the photos on social media after 9,000 bodies were stenciled in the sand on Normandy Beach.

A British artist, along with volunteers, covered the beach in an art piece called The Fallen 9000.

The project actually took place in 2013, but in honor of Memorial Day, thousands have shared and commented on the photos on social media.

The project was originally created September 21, 2013 for International Peace Day.

The installation only lasted a few hours before being washed away. A team hundreds of volunteers