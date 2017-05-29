Phlox draws hundreds for Memorial Day parade and services

The Phlox community held its annual Memorial Day parade with hundreds in attendance. The VFW Post 525 led the parade and performed four memorial day services around the area.



Phlox is an unincorporated community in the town of Norwood, southeast of Antigo. Military officials said it's impressive to have so much support in a small community.

"Well it's kind of an honor to see," said Langlade County Veterans Service Officer John Zenkovich. "I think there were more people here than there were in the city of Antigo, so it's very nice to see the people pay tribute to those that lost their lives in defense of our country."

Many in attendance said they come every year to support the veterans and their fallen comrades.

"It's a family tradition," said Phlox native Greg Waldvogel, whose father served in the Army. "It's to honor those who served for us, to give us this freedom to be here today, to enjoy the parade, and to do what we can do."

"It is very important for us and for our family," said Sally Fleischman, who also has family in different branches of the military. "We come out here every year to celebrate the veterans and to watch my dad in the parade."

Speakers at the final memorial service called the day sacred.

"So, how today can we honor their sacrifice?" asked John Zenkovich in a speech. "There are many simple things that we can do. Read and understand the constitution, attend ceremonies like today's, place flags on the graves of [people] we honor."

After the service, veterans and family gathered for pictures and conversation while children enjoyed the candy they collected at the parade.

"You know as long as you remember what Memorial Day stands for I think it's great that everybody has the day off and are able to celebrate the greatness of our country," said Zenkovich.