Small protest group gathers outside Shrine Circus - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Small protest group gathers outside Shrine Circus

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Five people gathered outside the Shrine Circus in Wausau on Memorial Day to protest the way the event treats its animals.

"It's part the use of exotic animals for entertainment purposes," said Noreen Salzman. "But it's also in how the animals are treated. One in the way they're confined, and also how they're treated in order to train them."

The group stood outside the venue at Marathon Park for about an hour, trying to get people to turn away. 

"It is our hope that we can educate people," said Gina Lens. "And if we can get people just to think that these unnatural behaviors aren't for entertainment purposes, that's our goal."

But inside the venue, the Ringmaster paints a different picture.

"I've never seen any mistreatment of animals," said Brian LePalme, who has worked with the circus for 41 years. "The people who own animals like elephants and dogs and ponies here love these animals like other people love their children."

Police asked the demonstrators to leave around 4:30 p.m., and said they needed a permit to be protesting at the park.

Hundreds of people attended the Shrine Circus Monday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.