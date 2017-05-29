Small protest group gathers outside Shrine Circus

Five people gathered outside the Shrine Circus in Wausau on Memorial Day to protest the way the event treats its animals.

"It's part the use of exotic animals for entertainment purposes," said Noreen Salzman. "But it's also in how the animals are treated. One in the way they're confined, and also how they're treated in order to train them."

The group stood outside the venue at Marathon Park for about an hour, trying to get people to turn away.

"It is our hope that we can educate people," said Gina Lens. "And if we can get people just to think that these unnatural behaviors aren't for entertainment purposes, that's our goal."

But inside the venue, the Ringmaster paints a different picture.

"I've never seen any mistreatment of animals," said Brian LePalme, who has worked with the circus for 41 years. "The people who own animals like elephants and dogs and ponies here love these animals like other people love their children."

Police asked the demonstrators to leave around 4:30 p.m., and said they needed a permit to be protesting at the park.

Hundreds of people attended the Shrine Circus Monday.