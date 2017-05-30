McConnell faces a challenge passing health care in Senate

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge in resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on a health care replacement bill.

Lawmakers have mixed feelings about Medicaid funding, with decisions that could throw millions into the ranks of the uninsured, and rising premium costs for some. Many conservatives are eager to cut costs, especially on Medicaid.

Those are some GOP senators whose clashing demands McConnell must resolve. Facing solid Democratic opposition to demolishing former President Barack Obama's 2010 overhaul, Republicans will lose if just three of their 52 senators defect.

In a report that complicated McConnell's task, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office delivered a damaging critique of the GOP-written bill the House approved May 4. It concluded the measure would create 23 million additional uninsured Americans by 2026.