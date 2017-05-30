Tough-on-crime official eyes other policies on DOJ agenda

By SADIE GURMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Justice Department official overseeing a new policy encouraging harsher punishments for criminals has more changes in mind.

Longtime federal prosecutor Steve Cook carries a broad mandate from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to review departmental policies. He's turning his attention to hate crimes, marijuana and the ways law enforcement seizes suspects' cash and property.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Cook expresses a simple philosophy: putting criminals in jail reduces crime.

But many see the problem of crime and punishment as far from simple. Former Attorney General Eric Holder pursued more lenient policies that contributed to a decline in the federal prison population. Holder has slammed the policy reversal as driven by discredited and fringe voices.

Cook warns against taking the focus off the real victims of crime.