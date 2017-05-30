Tough-on-crime official eyes other policies on DOJ agenda - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tough-on-crime official eyes other policies on DOJ agenda

Posted:

By SADIE GURMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Justice Department official overseeing a new policy encouraging harsher punishments for criminals has more changes in mind.

Longtime federal prosecutor Steve Cook carries a broad mandate from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to review departmental policies. He's turning his attention to hate crimes, marijuana and the ways law enforcement seizes suspects' cash and property.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Cook expresses a simple philosophy: putting criminals in jail reduces crime.

But many see the problem of crime and punishment as far from simple. Former Attorney General Eric Holder pursued more lenient policies that contributed to a decline in the federal prison population. Holder has slammed the policy reversal as driven by discredited and fringe voices.

Cook warns against taking the focus off the real victims of crime.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.