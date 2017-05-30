'We didn't die. I saved my dog,' says West Allis man whose pet was attacked by another dog

A West Allis man threw himself on top of his dog to fend off an attack by another dog.

"We didn't die, and I saved my dog, and that's all I cared -- to save my dog," Dan Taylor said.

Taylor was on his normal walk with his dog, Cooper, on Friday morning.

A neighbor's gate somehow got loose, and two dogs jumped Taylor.

"I grabbed my dog, and I was trying to get over here, and that's when (the other dog) jumped on me, and I fell to the ground and he slammed my dog to the ground," Dan Taylor said.

As Taylor screamed for help, neighbors heard the commotion.

Nancy McCloud Griebl grabbed her bathrobe and ran out the door.

"Adrenaline does wonders, let me tell you. I just yanked those dogs and yelled, 'Stay,' and they did," McCloud Griebl said.

Neighbors said the owner of the dogs who attacked is a very responsible dog owner and always keeps them locked up behind this fence.

"I've lived here 17 years (and) this has never happened. Tim is the nicest guy. He so takes care of those dogs," McCloud Griebl said.

Taylor said Cooper has a long road to recovery ahead. He has drainage tubes inside him and is traumatized by the attack, but his best friend is still by his side.

"I lost my wife three years ago to cancer, and I've had to put two dogs down since, so he's what I got left," Taylor said.

Two West Allis city workers also stopped to help break up the dog attack.

Taylor would like to meet and thank them.

It's unclear where the two dogs who attacked ended up.