'We didn't die. I saved my dog,' says West Allis man whose pet was attacked by another dog

Three people were injured when show ponies pulling a wagon in the Memorial Day parade in Elm Grove ran up onto a crowded sidewalk.
Five people gathered outside the Shrine Circus in Wausau on Memorial Day to protest the way the event treats its animals.
A police call about a car stranded in a ditch near Antigo led to officers seizing 133 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana from the 33-year-old Wausau driver, according to a criminal complaint.
