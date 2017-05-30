One person dead in road washout in western Wisconsin

One person is dead in a crash following the washout of a portion of the highway between De Soto and Lansing in western Wisconsin.

Authorities recovered the body of the victim inside the vehicle around 8:30 a.m. along Highway 82 between the two cities.

Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCulloch said a driver witnessed the washout when another driver drove over the bridge and the road disintegrated around 4:22 a.m. It happened at Henderson Bridge over Henderson Slough.

As a result, McCulloch said the highway is closed in both directions.

The sheriff estimated the hole to be 8 to 10 feet deep, it is in the eastbound lane. The sheriff said crews are hoping to have the road reopened possibly by the weekend. the road is closed and impassable on both Wisconsin and Iowa for weeks if not months. In his 26 years of sheriff, he said he has never seen anything like this.

The La Crosse Dive Unit along with the Wisconsin DOT were at the scene assisting with the recovery of the victim.

The person has not been identified.

Several roads were washed out in central Wisconsin in April and May. No one was hurt in these incidents.