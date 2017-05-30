Burlington school community mourns three killed in crash

A Wisconsin high school will have counselors available after a crash killed a former student and two current students over the long weekend.

The crash happened Sunday evening in Walworth County. Officials say their car hit a tree on Cranberry Road east of Berndt Road in Lyons Township, and the car became engulfed in flames.

The driver has been identified as 17-year-old Jason Davis of Burlington. The two passengers were 20-year-old Landen Brown and 17-year-old Hunter Morby, also of Burlington.

Tuesday, counselors are available to talk to students at Burlington High School, according to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN. Brown graduated from the high school two years ago, and Davis and Morby were current students there.

Friends have gathered at the site of the crash to remember happy times with their buddies. All day, grieving friends and classmates came to drop off flowers just steps away from the debris. "He was the best person I've ever known,” Cain Gann said of Brown. “He touched a lot of people in a lot of different ways." Brown's youth pastor was there too. "He was just always a joy to be around,” Greg Gross said. “And he had so much passion and heart. He loved Jesus, music and coffee."

There will be a gathering Tuesday night at 7 for the student community on the campus of Burlington High School.